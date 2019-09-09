Find out who our teams will face in the FA Cup second qualifying round

The draw for the Emirates FA Cup second round qualifying was made at Wembley Stadium this (Monday) afternoon.

This is the stage at which clubs from the National League North and National League South enter the famous competition.

Second round qualifying ties will take place over the weekend of September 20-22.

Winning clubs will receive £6,750 from The FA prize fund while losing clubs will collect £2,250.

The draw for the remaining Sussex sides is as follows:

Tonbridge Angels v Eastbourne Borough

Dulwich Hamlet v Bognor Regis Town

Hadley v Ramsgate or Arundel

Leatherhead or Lewes v Bowers & Pitsea

Hartley Wintney v Chichester City

Metropolitan Police or Horsham v Dartford

St Albans City v Hastings United or Worthing