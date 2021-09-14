Five games, 26 goals: it's another East Sussex League feast

It's been a goal-laden start to the ESFL season

The five Premier Division matches alone produced 26 goals, with Punnetts Town scoring five of them and three teams netting four.

Casey Ham notched a hat-trick as Punnetts made it four points from two games with a 5-2 victory away to Northiam 75. Benjamin Barnett and George Marshall also netted for Punnetts, while Joe Millar and Adam Page struck for Northiam in their season opener.

Battle Town also have four points on the back of a 4-1 win away to Hawkhurst United. Callum Thomson (2) and Mike Booth were among the scorers for Battle, while Louis Hazell replied.

Rock-a-Nore began their campaign in fine style with a 4-0 success at home to a Robertsbridge United side also playing for the first time.

Crowhurst also hit four in their opening fixture, winning 4-2 at home to Wadhurst United. Jan Bailey (2), Dominic Clarke and Wes Tate were on the scoresheet for the Crows.

Bexhill Town made it back-to-back draws after their clash away to St Leonards Social ended 2-2. George Andrews and Elliott Matthews found the net for Town.

SC Pass+Move Arrows and South Coast Athletico both have six points from their opening two matches in Division One.

The Arrows continued their strong start in the second tier with a 5-1 win away to Battle Town II. Harley Discala (2), Jack Booth, Jonjo Wright and Joshua Paige scored for Pass+Move, while Josh Alexander grabbed Battle's consolation.

Athletico pulled off a 3-0 victory away to Sedlescombe Rangers II through the finishing of Nick Gamble, Jarad Beaumont and Sam Goring.

Bexhill AAC gained their first points at the second attempt courtesy of a 3-1 success away to The JC Tackleway. Kale Hakos got the home side's consolation.

Rye Town kicked off their season with a walkover triumph away to Peche Hill Select.

Westfield II and Northiam 75 II are setting the early pace in Division Two having both won their first two fixtures.

The Westies were 2-1 victors at home to a Sandhurst side which had won its opening game thanks to the goals of Billy Blackford and Lee Paine. Alfie Beadle retaliated.

Shaun Golding, Nathan Clemans, Luke Gasson and Stephen Housago were on target as Northiam ran out 4-2 winners away to Herstmonceux. Charlie Chambers and Ade Fermin found the net in response.

Victoria Baptists began their season with a 2-1 success at home to a Little Common II team which had won 7-1 the previous weekend. James Bellett's double for the Baptists narrowly eclipsed a Connor Jackson goal for Common.

Catsfield earned their first points at the second time of asking by triumphing 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller at home to Bexhill Rovers. Tom Andrew, Adam Barham, Jacob Jones and Glenn Woodhurst were on the scoresheet for the Cats.

Two teams also have six points at the summit of Division Three - in this case The JC Tackleway II and Ninfield.

Tackleway continued their winning start with a 4-2 victory at home to Bexhill AAC II. Strikes by Jamie Adams, Kelsey Boseley, Stephen Cresswell and Adrian Princes did the damage.

It's so far so good for league new boys Ninfield after they won 2-1 away to Mountfield United. Jason Taylor and Harry Saunders found the net.

AFC Hollington are on four points following a goalless draw away to Peche Hill Select II, for whom the point got them off the mark.

Welcroft Park Rangers put their opening-day defeat well and truly behind them with a 6-1 success away to Icklesham Casuals. Jamie Bundy and Bill Coles netted twice each, and there was one apiece for Cameron Offord and Chaz Creasey.

Three sides are neck and neck at the top of Division Four, with Sovereign Saints II, Ticehurst and Sedlescombe Rangers development all on six points.

Saints powered to their second successive win as they ran out 12-1 victors away to Battle Town III, whose consolation was claimed by Calum Parker.

Ticehurst enjoyed a 4-1 success away to South Coast Athletico II thanks to the goals of Thomas Buckingham (2), Finlay Brown and Toby Tapp. Connor Easton struck for the Chopbacks.

Zak Boutwood plundered all four of Sedlescombe's goals as they triumphed by the same score away to Parkfield. Aaron French provide the lone response.

Hastings Comets are on four points following a remarkable 5-5 draw away to Orington. Luke Darvill scored a hat-trick and Brandon Smith bagged a brace for the Comets, but it wasn't enough to defeat an Orington outfit whose scorers included Tristan Hinz (2), Andrew Swindles and Jack Stevens.

Hampden Park and Westfield III lead the way with six points in Division Five after netting 22 goals between them on Saturday.

Park were the day's biggest winners across all six divisions after running out 15-1 victors away to league newcomers D&S Hastings Youth. Samuel Robinson-Gundry got the D&S consolation.

Ryan Southall helped himself to a hat-trick, and Andrew Darby, Reece Johnson, James Downs and Ayrton Ellis also hit the target as Westfield won 7-0 at home to Welcroft Park Rangers II.

Burwash have four points after the goals of Alex Coulson and Max Taylor secured a 2-2 draw away to Hastings Comets II.

Herstmonceux II made a flying start to their campaign with a 6-1 success away to Sedlescombe Rangers IV. Curtis Eyres and Jordan Groves scored twice each, and Robbie Hodgson and Nathan Hartney also got in on the act.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Battle Town 2-4 (+3 goal difference), Punnetts Town 2-4 (+3), Rock-a-Nore 1-3 (+4), Crowhurst 1-3 (+2), Bexhill Town 2-2 (0), St Leonards Social 1-1 (0), Hawkhurst United 2-1 (-3), Wadhurst United 1-0 (-2), Northiam 75 1-0 (-3), Robertsbridge United 1-0 (-4).

Division 1: SC Pass+Move Arrows 2-6 (+9), South Coast Athletico 2-6 (+5), Sidley United II 1-3 (+2), Bexhill AAC 2-3 (0), The JC Tackleway 2-3 (0), Rye Town 1-3 (0), Peche Hill Select 2-0 (-2), Battle Town II 2-0 (-6), Sedlescombe Rangers II 2-0 (-8).

Division 2: Westfield II 2-6 (+4), Northiam 75 II 2-6 (+4), Little Common II 2-3 (+5), Victoria Baptists 1-3 (+1), Sandhurst 2-3 (0), Catsfield 2-3 (-1), Bexhill Rovers 2-0 (-2), Hooe 1-0 (-3), Herstmonceux 2-0 (-8).

Division 3: The JC Tackleway II 2-6 (+4), Ninfield 2-6 (+2), AFC Hollington 2-4 (+7), Welcroft Park Rangers 2-3 (+4), Mountfield United 2-3 (+1), Peche Hill Select II 2-1 (-2), Bexhill AAC II 2-0 (-4), Icklesham Casuals 2-0 (-12).

Division 4: Sovereign Saints II 2-6 (+13), Ticehurst 2-6 (+7), Sedlescombe Rangers development 2-6 (+5), Hastings Comets 2-4 (+2), Orington 2-1 (-2), Parkfield 2-0 (-5), South Coast Athletico II 2-0 (-5), Battle Town III 2-0 (-15).

Division 5: Hampden Park 2-6 (+13), Westfield III 2-6 (+13), Burwash 2-4 (+2), Herstmonceux II 1-3 (+5), Hastings Comets II 2-1 (-6), Crowhurst II 0-0 (0), Sedlescombe Rangers IV 2-0 (-5), Welcroft Park Rangers II 1-0 (-7), D&S Hastings Youth 2-0 (-16).

Saturday's fixtures (kick-off 3pm unless stated) - Premier Division: Battle Town v Crowhurst, Bexhill Town v Hawkhurst United (4pm), Northiam 75 v Rock-a-Nore (1.30pm), Robertsbridge United v St Leonards Social, Wadhurst United v Punnetts Town (1.30pm).

Division 1: Bexhill AAC v Battle Town II, Rye Town v The JC Tackleway, SC Pass+Move Arrows v Peche Hill Select, Sidley United II v Sedlescombe Rangers II (4pm).

Division 2: Bexhill Rovers v Victoria Baptists (1.30pm), Hooe v Herstmonceux (1.30pm), Little Common II v Catsfield (4pm), Northiam 75 II v Westfield II (4pm).

Division 3: AFC Hollington v Bexhill AAC II, Icklesham Casuals v Peche Hill Select II, The JC Tackleway II v Ninfield, Welcroft Park Rangers v Mountfield United (2pm).

Division 4: Sedlescombe Rangers development v Hastings Comets, South Coast Athletico II v Battle Town III (1.30pm), Sovereign Saints II v Parkfield, Ticehurst v Orington (4pm).