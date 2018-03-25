Five-star Common march on at summit

Little Common Football Club recorded its seventh consecutive league victory yesterday (Saturday) to consolidate top spot.

Two goals each from Lewis Hole and Sam Ellis, and one from Russell Eldridge gave the Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One leaders a 5-1 win away to Oakwood.

The Commoners were still without Wes Tate, who was missing due to a delayed return from holiday, but did welcome back Ryan Paul and goalkeeper Matt Cruttwell.

Common began on the front foot and enjoyed long spells of possession. They fashioned the first chance after just five minutes when Jamie Crone closed down a defender and the ball landed at the feet of Hole, whose shot was saved by the home goalkeeper.

Crone saw an effort blocked before being unable to connect properly with a ball that sat up as it came across the area.

The hosts rarely troubled Cruttwell, but continued to frustrate the Commoners as they looked for the opening goal, which duly arrived after 40 minutes.

Hole’s throughball set Crone free and he was upended as he attempted to round the goalkeeper. Player-manager Eldridge despatched the resultant penalty.

Four minutes later and it was 2-0. Adam Smith cut inside from the left and found Ellis, who fired into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Oakwood began the second half a little livelier and should have reduced their deficit when a loose pass was intercepted by a home forward, but Cruttwell did well to deny him when one-on-one.

The Commoners grabbed the decisive third goal just before the hour when a shot was fired across the box and Hole was on hand to prod home from close range.

Oakwood clipped the outside of the post following another one-on-one before Smith saw an effort hit the side-netting.

Hole made it 4-0 with 12 minutes left when he rose unmarked to glance a header past the home keeper for his 39th goal of another remarkably prolific season.

The hosts grabbed a consolation when Common were unable to clear a corner and the ball was lashed in from close range, but the Commoners completed the scoring when Ellis headed past the advancing goalkeeper following a long throughball.

Common: Cruttwell, Paul, Walker, Eldridge, Maynard, Parsons, Winter (Ward), Smith (Saville), Hole, Crone (Richardson), Ellis.

Southern Combination League Division One top half (played-points): 1 LITTLE COMMON 29-76 (+71 goal difference), 2 Langney Wanderers 29-69 (+58), 3 Lingfield 28-61 (+47), 4 Ringmer 30-55 (+24), 5 Wick 28-50 (+29), 6 BEXHILL UNITED 28-49 (+25), 7 Mile Oak 29-48 (+10), 8 Selsey 27-40 (+3), 9 Hailsham Town 28-39 (-1).

