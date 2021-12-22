Five-star Sidley United end year on a high

Paul Rogers was at the double for Sidley United in their excellent win at Cuckfield Rangers

The Blues got off to a flying start as, after just three minutes, a long kick by goalkeeper Dan Hutchins was headed on by Nathan Crabb into the path of striker Paul Rogers who coolly slotted home.

Sidley were dominant early on and only an excellent save by the Cuckfield goalkeeper denied Sam Crabb a goal on 20 minutes.

However, Sidley did score their second goal of the game on 40 minutes when a corner saw Josh Elliott-Noye force the ball over the line after a goal-mouth scramble.

And Sidley went in at the break three goals to the good. Zac McEniry headed in another corner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Sidley maintained their tempo in the second half with Chris Cumming-Bart getting his name on the scoresheet just six minutes into the half.

It wasn’t all one-way traffic. Cuckfield rallied to get one back with substitute Jack Bilbruck getting the goal for Rangers.

Sidley restored their lead on 62 minutes when man of the match Nathan Crabb’s throw-in was flicked on for Rogers to control and tap in for his second and Sidley’s fifth of the game.

With the game effectively won, Blues defender Peter Featherstone was needlessly sent to the sin-bin with less than 15 minutes to go and Rangers took advantage of Sidley’s lack of manpower with Bilbruck getting his second on 81 minutes.

Sidley dug in though to see out the game, meaning that they top the Premier Division by three points as the league goes into the Christmas break.

It was a great weekend for the club as a whole as the reserves enjoyed a 4-1 victory over Peche Hill Select in the ESFL Division One.