Five star Sidley United win at Crawley Devils

Sidley United produced a five star performance as they won convincingly at high flying Crawley Devils to cement their place at the top of the table.

The home side, considered one of the Blues' main title rivals prior to kick off, began this game with some neat passing football but without creating a goal scoring opportunity while Sidley looked to get the ball up to their forwards at the earliest opportunity.

On 25 minutes the Blues took the lead as a corner was turned into the net by a Devils defender attempting to clear. The lead was soon doubled as Danny Ellis won the ball from a dithering defender and slid in Charlie Cornford to score on 32 minutes.

And a confident Sidley had the game all but won by half time as Sean Baldwin beat the offside trap on 41 minutes and ran through to slot beyond the home goalkeeper.

The home side did have the ball in Sidley's net early in the second half but it didn't stand as a long range shot was touched home by a player in a clearly offside position.

A competitive half saw a number of free kicks awarded to both sides and it was from one of these that Sidley got their fourth goal as Zac McEniry headed home Dom Bristow's delivery on 59 minutes.

Knowing the game was up, Crawley were thankful to their goalkeeper for making 3 or 4 excellent saves to keep the score down. However he could do nothing to stop Ellis from making it 5 as he cheekily back-heeled the ball home on 83 minutes.

A comfortable win in the end and the fourth consecutive match in which the Blues have scored 5 or more goals. Next week they take on Premier Division outfit Rotherfield for a place in the Quarter Finals of the Sussex FA Intermediate Cup.

Sidley Team: Rogers, Scrace, Hempe, Walker, McEniry, Wells (Westlake), Bristow, Ellis, Carey, Cornford (Jones), Baldwin (Elphick).