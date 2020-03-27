Fly your team's flag at 3pm on Saturday in support of the NHS and Age UK

Snack Media are inviting the world of sport to raise money for Age UK and NHS Charities Together as fans fly their flag against the Covid-19 outbreak.

On Saturday, March 28 at 3pm, fans are encouraged to represent their team’s colours by waving flags, scarves and shirts, and upload the photos and videos to social media, to show solidarity during this pandemic and raise money for the two chosen charities.

#FLYTHEFLAG

The NHS are experiencing an overload of Covid-19 cases and need all the support they can get to manage the situation and ultimately overcome the virus that’s caused a global health crisis and shutdown of society.

Age UK is a charity that looks to raise money for the elderly, in order to give them the best quality of life possible. They are working extremely hard to help those who are feeling vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.

Niall Coen, CEO of Snack Media, said, “This is an incredibly difficult time for many people, so it’s important we come together and help those in need where we can.

“The NHS have done a tremendous job but it’s only going to get harder for them. It’s vital we support our health service as much as we can. Brave doctors, nurses, volunteers and more are putting themselves at risk to help those suffering and we couldn’t be more grateful, for without them this situation would be so much worse.

“Age UK are on the frontline as well, supporting the elderly through what is an extremely difficult time for them. Everyone must be looked after through this pandemic and Age UK’s work to fight Coronavirus is one we’re eager to support.

“I urge everyone to wave their flags in solidarity and donate to the charities to help them in the fight against this outbreak.”

Please spread the word so everyone can be a part of this campaign and feel united in times of loneliness and uncertainty, allowing people to enjoy that community feeling that’s been taken from us by Covid-19.

You can donate to the charities by clicking here: https://bit.ly/FlyTheFlagAbout