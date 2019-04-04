Football camps in the sunshine with ex-England and Manchester United legends Rio Ferdinand and Teddy Sheringham

England legends Rio Ferdinand and Teddy Sheringham are among a host of star names who will be hosting junior football camps at Portugal’s exclusive Quinta do Lago resort over the school holidays this year.

The Algarve’s lifestyle venue has teamed up with Football Escapes to offer future stars the chance to improve their skills with the help of ex-Premier League players.

Joining Ferdinand and Sheringham in leading football academies at Quinta do Lago over the coming months will be the likes of fellow England internationals Bobby Zamora and Carlton Cole, with the camps being held during the Easter, May, summer and October school holidays.

Taking place at The Campus, the week-long courses are open to boys and girls aged five to 15, with the first academy being hosted by ex-Chelsea and West Ham striker Cole from April 15-19.

Running from Monday to Friday, the courses will be supervised by ex-professional players and UEFA-licensed coaches and feature two hours of football activity every day. All participants will be provided with a full kit including a shirt, shorts and socks, and will receive a signed certificate and medal on completion of the week’s course.

As well as the Easter camp, academies will take place at Quinta do Lago from May 27-31, August 5-9 and 12-16 and from October 28 to November 1.

Places cost £500 per person for a week-long training programme while families can take advantage of a range of accommodation offers at the resort’s boutique The Magnolia Hotel, with prices starting from €120 per night for a suite and €182 per night for a cottage.

Located just 15 minutes away from Faro airport, Quinta do Lago’s golf and lifestyle facilities make it the perfect choice for a family sporting break.

Opened last year, The Campus is Europe’s newest football facility and multi-sport academy, with World Cup finalists Croatia, the IRFU and Burnley among the high-profile teams to have used it for warm-weather training breaks.

As well as The Campus, the resort boasts a wealth of other world-class sports and leisure facilities for guests of all ages to enjoy including three 18-hole championship golf courses.

Complementing the sports facilities is a choice of 13 bars and restaurants, including the acclaimed Bovino Steakhouse and Dano’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, a new sports gastro pub which opened last autumn.

For more information: phone +351 289 381 220 or go to www.footballescapes.com/destinations/portugal www.quintadolago.com