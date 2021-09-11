Footballers turn out in memory of tragic Alfie

Action from the Northiam 75 v Robertsbridge match in aid of the Brompton Foundation

It’s a charity supporting the children’s units at Royal Brompton Hospital, the UK’s leading specialist heart and lung centre. The match was in memory of popular local youngster Alfie Weedon who sadly passed away in 2019.

The game started with Northiam pressing but a string of saves from the Robertsbridge keeper kept it level. On the half hour mark, a mistake at the back led to an own goal and Robertsbridge went 1-0 up. In the second half after a rotation of players, it took Northiam only 10 minutes to level and then in front. By the hour mark it was 4-1 to Northiam. More superb saves from the Robertsbridge keeper to keep it that way.

It was a great game of football for all the right seasons and a massive thank you went to Robertsbridge for being part of the evening.