Former Crystal Palace, Millwall and Southend United winger makes the move to Hastings United

Dave Martin (left) in action for Millwall in the League One play-off semi-final second leg in 2009. Picture by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Martin, an experienced and exciting winger, joins the ‘U’s this season after spending the last couple of seasons at Sussex rivals, Whitehawk.

He: “It was always a tough team to play against so it’s nice to be playing for Hastings United. It’s a great football club going places, with a brilliant fanbase and I can’t wait to get going.

"I am delighted to be part of it and hopefully we can do what Covid-19 has stopped for the last two seasons, and that’s to get that promotion!”

Hastings manager Chris Agutter added: “Dave’s given us a torrid time over the last couple of seasons playing for Whitehawk, a great player with bundles of quality and experience.

"For the likes of Freddie Legg he’ll be a brilliant role model to learn from, which on top of the immediate impact he will make on the pitch makes this one of the best bits of business the club’s done since I’ve been here.”

U's CEO and chairman, Billy Wood, said: “It’s great to be able to welcome Dave Martin to the ‘U’s. Having a shed ton of games in the football league under his belt, Dave brings a lot of class and experience with him.