Former Hastings boss has new job - with League Two Stevenage
Chris Agutter has landed a coaching role with League Two side Stevenage - and immediately finds himself acting as caretaker assistant manager for a Carabao Cup clash with MK Dons.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 6:45 pm
Agutter resigned from Hastings United at the start of November in a move that surprised and stunned many at The Pilot Field, with United just having begin another attempt to get promoted from the Isthmian south east division after two Covid-shortened seasons when they were top.
Agutter has today taken up a post as Stevenage’s Lead Professional Development Phase Coach, but because of the recent departure of the first team management, he will be caretaker assistant manager alongside Robbie O’Keeffe (Academy Manager) in tonight’s FA Cup first round replay at home to MK Dons.