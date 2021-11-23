Former Tonbridge Angels winger joins Hastings United

Hastings United have snapped up a former Tonbridge Angels winger. Picture by Scott White

Sesay, joins the U’s from Tooting & Mitcham United via a brief spell at Hythe Town.

The winger moved to the Terrors from Whyteleafe in July. Sesay played three times for Leafe last season, having made five appearances with three goals during 2019-20.

He also appeared four times for Three Bridges last term where he had regularly played the previous season.

Sesay also had stints in the Isthmian League at Greenwich Borough and Tonbridge Angels.

He said: "I am happy to be at such a great club and playing in a team full of quality, including a top management set up.

"I can’t wait to get started and play a part of the desired big achievements of the club this season."

Hastings manager Gary Elphick added: "Sesay will be an exciting acquisition to the squad, he adds a different dimension to our attacking options.

"I’ve watched him in the last few seasons now, he has blistering pace and I’m sure we’ll improve him as a player as well. I look forward to working with him."

U's CEO and chairman Billy Wood said: "I am delighted we have got the man we wanted over the line. Sesay is an exciting player who should get the fans up on their feet in the main stand, or on your toes behind the goal!

"A quick, dynamic player who adds to a top front line giving us the depth we need to challenge like we promise. Let’s give Sesay a warm welcome!"