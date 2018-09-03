Four-star Hollington back to winning ways

After losing its first league game for 18 months the previous Monday, Hollington United Football Club hit straight back with a victory on Saturday.

Three first half goals without reply set the Lions on the way to a 4-2 win at home to Eastbourne Rangers in the Mid Sussex League Premier Division.

Hollington welcomed back Sean Ray, Alan Foster and Andy Corrigan, but were still without Danny Andrews, Dan Hull, Sam White and now Jay Tomlin through injury.

For the first time this season the Lions started the game on the front foot and were rewarded early on when Dom Clarke buried a header from a Luke Woodley corner.

Hollington continued to impress all over the pitch and were executing the gameplan brilliantly. It was soon 2-0 as Foster and Woodley combined to set up Clarke to head his second.

Two became three when the impressive Dan Kearley found the run of Jan Bailey, who slotted home.

It was always going to be hard to keep the same tempo going in the second half, but when Foster went through one-on-one with the goalkeeper and finished to make it 4-0, Rangers might have feared the worst.

Woodley, Clarke and Kearley all went close to adding to the tally, and Clarke thought he’d completed his hat-trick with his head only for the assistant referee to flag.

The Lions went flat for the last 20 minutes and were punished for their sloppiness by two late Rangers goals.

Hollington manager Scott Price said: “It was a much-needed performance from us today. The first 45 minutes we were exceptional and they just couldn’t cope with our movement.

“The second half proved that in this league you can’t switch off as you will get punished. But very happy with the response after Monday.”

The man of the match, sponsored by TL Barrett Decorating, was two-goal Clarke.

James McGachy brought the Hollington under-7s team along to the game and the young players seemed to really enjoy the occasion.

