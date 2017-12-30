Game on for Hastings, Bexhill and Westfield

Today’s (Saturday’s) football matches involving Hastings United, Bexhill United and Westfield are set to go ahead despite the wet weather.

Hastings’ game away to Herne Bay in Bostik League Division One South is on after the pitch passed a morning inspection. Kick-off is 3pm.

Bexhill’s visit from Seaford Town in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One will go ahead too. Kick-off at The Polegrove is 3pm.

Westfield’s home fixture against Rottingdean Village in Southern Combination League Division Two has also been given the green light following an inspection. Kick-off at The Parish Field is 2pm.

Hastings will be hoping to embark on another run after their 10-game unbeaten streak in the league was ended by a 2-0 defeat away to table-topping Lewes on Boxing Day.

Currently 12th in the table, Hastings are one place and one point behind a Herne Bay side which came from 2-0 down to beat them 4-2 in September’s reverse fixture.

Bexhill will be eager to return to winning ways after successive losses away to teams in the top five.

The Pirates are sixth in the table and were 3-1 winners against 10th-placed Seaford in August’s reverse fixture.

Westfield will be aiming to continue their momentum having won their last three matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding none.

Seventh-placed Westfield were 5-1 winners away to third-bottom Rottingdean in August’s reverse fixture.

Southern Combination League Division One leaders Little Common won’t be in action, however, as their game away to Hailsham Town has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at The Beaconsfield.