Game on for Hastings United, Bexhill United and Little Common

Today’s (Saturday’s) football matches involving Hastings United, Bexhill United and Little Common are set to go ahead despite the snowy weather.

Hastings have confirmed that their Bostik League South East Division match at home to Guernsey is on following a morning inspection, even though snow is still laying on The Pilot Field pitch. Kick-off is at the earlier time of 1pm.

Bexhill have confirmed that their Southern Combination League Division One game at home to Worthing United has also got the green light. Kick-off at The Polegrove is 3pm.

Common’s trip to Lingfield in the Southern Combination League Premier Division is also on that match will also kick-off at 3pm.

The Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup quarter-final between Northiam 75 and Westfield has been switched to Westfield after The Parish Field pitch passed a 10.15am inspection. Kick-off is 1.30pm.

After going through January without a postponement, the majority of fixtures in the East Sussex Football League have succumbed to the weather.