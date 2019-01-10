Goalkeeper suffers serious injury

Westfield Football Club goalkeeper Harry Stapley suffered another major knee injury last weekend.

Stapley, who has a history of knee problems, redamaged his anterior cruciate ligament, broke his kneecap and got blood infused in the joint while catching the ball with nobody around him during the 3-2 win at home to Littlehampton United.

Westfield expect to discover more from the fracture clinic shortly, but Westfield chairman Jack Stapley - Harry’s brother - fears it will be the end of his footballing career.

Perry McNamee, these days an outfield player but who has been a goalkeeper in past years, took over the gloves against Littlehampton and is likely to keep them for the trip to Brighton Electricity at the Withdean Stadium this coming Saturday.

Regular goalkeeper Tristan Da Costa and forward Levonte Johnson are back from their native Canada, but are due to play for the Stars Football Academy on Saturday.

Third-bottom Westfield are one place and 11 points above Saturday’s opponents, despite losing 3-1 in October’s reverse fixture.

“It’s a very winnable game, but we’ve got to make sure our attitude’s right and we put in the same sort of performance we did in the last 25 minutes on Saturday,” said Jack Stapley, who is suspended for the match. “We’ve got more than enough about us to win the game.”

Southern Combination League Division Two standings (played-points): Angmering Seniors 15-39, Rustington 14-38, Roffey 17-32, Copthorne 17-32, Rottingdean Village 16-30, Jarvis Brook 18-27, Bosham 19-24, Cowfold 19-24, Upper Beeding 17-23, Worthing Town 16-22, Littlehampton United 17-21, Montpelier Villa 16-20, Westfield 16-19, Brighton Electricity 18-8, Ferring 17-3.