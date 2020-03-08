Hasting United back on the summit thanks to Pope's double

Two second-half Ben Pope penalties helped Hastings United turn a 0-1 deficit into a 2-1 victory against a well organised Whitstable Town.

Following an even first-half of few chances, Whitstable took the lead four minutes after the restart via Ollie Rowe’s towering header. United equalised through a penalty, awarded when Lanre Azeez was pulled back attempting to reach a corner, and took the lead via another penalty when the same player was upended. Pope dispatched both penalties to take his season’s goal tally to twenty-five.

Gary Elphick wins a header. Picture by Emma Young

Before kick-off, the Pilot Field remembered Joe White, a great club servant and legend having both played and managed the club between 1960 and 1990. A minute’s applause rang round all four sides of the ground, enthusiastically observed and an excellent tribute to Joe and for his family.

A chilly day, dry with a slight breeze, United in traditional white and Whitstable in canary yellow (on their backs, white illegible numbers!). For the third game running, United retained their starting line-up from the Burgess Hill and Sittingbourne victories.

Whitstable began the game brightly, retaining possession and breaking up early United forays. Indeed, it took almost ten minutes before United grabbed a foothold. It began with a superb long Craig Stone pass which released Daniel Ajakaiye down the left and although nothing materialised the shackles were broken.

Half chances came the way of both sides. For United, Sam Adams shot narrowly over attempting to find the top corner before Pope fired an ambitious volley from thirty yards which dropped a yard wide. At the other end a clever through ball dissected the United defence for the arriving Tijan Jadama only for the ball to bounce up, hit his thigh and loop over the bar.

And United were even closer to taking the lead just after the half-hour. Pope turned the ball around the corner for Ajakaiye to speed onto, the winger beat his man and swung over a dangerous cross toward the onrushing Adams. Only the slightest touch off the defender’s head took the ball away. Even so, Pope retrieved and found Adams whose lay-off allowed Pool to fire in a shot which was blocked.

The half ended with neither goalkeeper having been severely tested and Whitstable’s performance belying their league position.

Half-time: Hastings United 0 – 0 Whitstable Town

The second-half had barely begun when the visitors took the lead. A corner was whipped into the near post where Rowe leapt highest to thump home an emphatic header.

For the next ten minutes Whitstable’s tails were up but without making inroads and as United sought parity Whitstable began to drop deeper.

Then, just after the hour, Azeez made a late run toward a United corner and was abruptly pulled back. The referee pointed to the spot and although Dan Eason guessed correctly, his attempted save wasn’t enough to stop Pope’s spot-kick bringing United level.

Both sides sparred as they prepared to battle out the final quarter, but with both defences coming out on top neither goalkeeper was called into action.

United’s winner arrived on seventy-three minutes. A promising move down the right ended in a cul-de-sac meaning the ball being fed all the way back to Louis Rogers. The pass out to Gary Elphick was played forward to Azeez in midfield and his clever turn and dash into the area saw him unceremoniously upended. The referee pointed to the spot again and this time Pope dispatched the penalty into the bottom corner with minimum fuss.

Whitstable pushed for an equaliser winning a number of free-kicks but United’s defence stayed strong through the remainder of the game, including five minutes of added time.

Full-time: Hastings United 2 – 1 Whitstable Town

Man of the match: Lanre Azeez. Won both of United’s penalties and was a thorn in the visitor’s side throughout, popping up left, right and centre. Tormented the defence seemingly with the ball tied to his feet.

Credit to Whitstable for their determined effort which resulted in a close-fought enjoyable game. They turned up with a positive approach, didn’t just ‘park the bus’, and may feel they did enough to leave with something. Praise also to United for their second goal. A prime example of the ‘U’s patient play, keeping possession, recycling the ball via their defence before finding a valuable gap to exploit. On this occasion winning the decisive penalty. And another fantastic number in attendance.

With Ashford United losing away at VCD Athletic, the ‘U’s are propelled back to the top of the league, now three points clear and with two games in hand.

Hastings United: Rogers, Black, Elphick, Stone, Elliott, Ajakaiye (85’ Beale), Pope (90’ Pogue), Adams (69’ Dixon), Pool, Lovatt, Azeez (Unused subs: Mfula, Chalmers)

Whitstable Town Eason, Mackenzie, Brown, Girt, Rowe, Bryant, Ufuah, Jadama, Millbank, Etumnu (80’ Wratten), King (45’ Stannard) (Unused subs: Hards, David)

Attendance: 721

Next game: Saturday 14th March away to Phoenix Sports, kick-off 3pm.