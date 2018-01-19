Hastings ace enjoying trial with Spanish top flight club

A Hastings United footballer is enjoying his trial with a Spanish top flight club.

Ezechukwu ‘Eze’ Ebuzoeme, who has made four substitute appearances for Hastings since signing in mid-December, is showcasing his skills with top half La Liga outfit Getafe.

Hastings manager Chris Agutter said: “He’s enjoying it out there. It officially started last Saturday and he’s looking at a couple of months. I’m pretty sure he won’t feature for us again this year.

“It’s a great opportunity and if Hastings have played some sort of part, if he’s successful in getting a deal over there, then great. I love the idea of players going into full-time football via Hastings United, whether they’ve played one game or a million games.

“I think it’s a nice story, it’s something as a club we want to promote. When Eze got the opportunity, it was only a (case of) good luck rather than keep him in sunny England.”

Prior to joining Hastings, Ebuzoeme had been a youth team player at Championship club Millwall.

“He’s a very good player,” continued Agutter. “You don’t play for England under-16s if you’re a poor player.

“It was a bit stop-start (for him at Hastings) and he was ill over the Christmas period, but he certainly showed glimpses of what he could do. Herne Bay away (on December 30) he was very good.

“He’s my type of footballer - he’s very composed, technically very good, mobile. He’s got so much ability and he’s very intelligent, very aware, he knows what’s around him.

“I hope he does well out there and gets the move. If he doesn’t, the door’s open - there hasn’t been a farewell.”

