Hastings and Common net home ties in FA Cup

The footballers of Hastings United and Little Common received home ties in today’s (Friday’s) draw for the Emirates FA Cup.

Hastings, who were drawn away in both matches they played in last season’s competition, will host VCD Athletic in the preliminary round on Saturday August 25.

The game will be an all-Bostik League South East affair. Hastings finished ninth in Bostik League Division One South last term - eight places and 21 places above VCD, and they picked up four points in the matches between the two clubs.

The winners of that match will receive £2,890 from the FA’s prize fund and a place in first round qualifying.

Common will entertain Bedfont Sports in the extra preliminary round. That match is due to be played on Saturday August 11, but with Common’s landlords Eastbourne United AFC also at home, it’s likely to be moved to an alternative date.

It will be Common’s second appearance in the world famous competition having made their debut last term. The Southern Combination League Premier Division newcomers will face opposition from the Bostik League South Central Division - one level higher up the non-league pyramid.

Should Common win that tie, they will travel to Sevenoaks Town or Lordswood in the preliminary round.

Hastings will be on their travels, though, in the Buildbase FA Trophy as they’ve been handed a trip to Waltham Abbey in the extra preliminary round on Saturday September 29.

Waltham, incidentally, finished 19th in the equivalent-standing Bostik League Division One North last term.

The winners of that match will receive £2,000 and a home preliminary round tie against Whyteleafe or Bowers & Pitsea a fortnight later.

Common and Bexhill United, meanwhile, will hit the road in Buildbase FA Vase first round qualifying on Saturday September 1.

Common are away to Croydon and Bexhill will head to Bearsted, who like Croydon play in the Southern Counties East League Premier Division.

