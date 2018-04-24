Hastings determined to send rivals home with nothing

Hastings United Football Club manager Chris Agutter is determined to send South Park ‘back up the A21 with nothing’ tonight (Tuesday).

Hastings will host Reigate-based South Park in their penultimate fixture of the 2017/18 Bostik League Division One South season. Kick-off at The Pilot Field is 7.45pm.

The match was postponed by the league due to healthy and safety reasons, chiefly difficult travelling, at the first time of asking in early March, to the frustration of Hastings, whose groundsman Simon Rudkins and volunteers had cleared the pitch of snow.

“I think that’s a really good opportunity to give it to South Park a little bit,” said Agutter. “They couldn’t travel yet all our London-based lads managed to travel and for the league to bend over like they did was ridiculous.

“That’s definitely the message going into the game and we want to send them back up the A21 with nothing.”

Having picked up 17 points from a possible 21, Hastings are up to eighth in the table and are third in the form guide for the last six games. A win tonight would virtually secure a top eight finish.

“I’m really pleased,” added Agutter. “I’m conscious of wanting to build momentum and give everyone a bit of a buzz going into the summer in terms of what can be expected next season.”

South Park - who are five places and seven points behind Hastings - will be playing their 10th game since Easter Saturday, but despite their fixture pile-up, they’ve won their last three matches.

Bostik League Division One South top half (played-points): 1 Carshalton Athletic 45-99, 2 Lewes 45-98, 3 Greenwich Borough 45-87, 4 Cray Wanderers 45-86, 5 Hythe Town 45-85, 6 Walton Casuals 45-83, 7 Corinthian-Casuals 44-83, 8 HASTINGS UNITED 44-70, 9 Thamesmead Town 45-69, 10 Whyteleafe 44-67, 11 Phoenix Sports 45-66, 12 Herne Bay 45-65.

