Hastings game beats the freeze

Hastings United Football Club’s game at home to Whyteleafe this afternoon (Saturday) will go ahead.

The Bostik Football League Division One South clash has been given the green light after The Pilot Field pitch passed an 11.15am inspection.

Hastings, who are unbeaten in their last eight league games, are currently 14th in the table but will go above 10th-placed Whyteleafe with a victory this afternoon. Kick-off is 3pm.

Westfield’s scheduled visit from Montpelier Villa in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division Two, however, has been postponed as the pitch is frozen at the road end of the ground.