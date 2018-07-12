Hastings handed home start to new season

Hastings United Football Club has been handed a home start to the 2018/19 season.

The fixtures were announced this morning (Thursday) and Hastings will kick-off their Bostik League South East Division campaign at home to Thamesmead Town on Saturday August 11.

That will be followed seven days later by another early season trip to Ramsgate and August will conclude with an away game against Sevenoaks Town on Monday August 27.

There are some difficult-looking fixtures in September, including back-to-back games against two well-fancied teams in Hythe Town and Greenwich Borough.

Just two league matches are scheduled at present for October, the second of which is a Sunday clash away to Guernsey.

Two of November’s games are against newly-promoted clubs in Three Bridges and Whitstable Town, and Hastings will also head to Cray Wanderers - who finished third in Division One South last term - in the penultimate month of 2018.

Three of December’s four encounters are at home, including a Boxing Day meeting with Sevenoaks, and the other is away to new boys Haywards Heath Town.

An eye-catching New Year’s Day trip to Ashford United is the first of five games scheduled for January and the same number is on the agenda for February, including the home fixture against Guernsey and trip to Horsham - one of only two midweek evening matches currently scheduled.

Five matches are also listed for March, one of which is the visit from Cray, and five more to finish things off in April. The last two games are at home to Ashford on Easter Monday and away to Greenwich the following Saturday.

Hastings United’s 2018/19 Bostik League South East Division fixtures: August 11 Thamesmead Town (h), August 18 Ramsgate (a), August 25 VCD Athletic (h) FA Cup preliminary round, August 27 Sevenoaks Town (a).

September 1 Phoenix Sports (h), September 15 Hythe Town (a), September 22 Greenwich Borough (h), September 25 Horsham (a), September 29 Whyteleafe (a).

October 6 Herne Bay (h), October 21 Guernsey (a).

November 3 Three Bridges (h), November 10 Cray Wanderers (a), November 17 Whitstable Town (h), November 24 Faversham Town (a).

December 1 East Grinstead Town (h), December 8 Haywards Heath Town (a), December 15 VCD Athletic (h), December 26 Sevenoaks Town (h).

January 1 Ashford United (a), January 5 Sittingbourne (h), January 12 Phoenix Sports (a), January 19 Whyteleafe (h), January 26 Herne Bay (a).

February 2 Guernsey (h), February 5 Horsham (a), February 9 Whitstable Town (a), February 16 Faversham Town (h), February 23 East Grinstead Town (a).

March 2 Haywards Heath Town (h), March 9 VCD Athletic (a), March 16 Cray Wanderers (h), March 23 Three Bridges (a), March 30 Ramsgate (h).

April 6 Thamesmead Town (a), April 13 Hythe Town (h), April 20 Sittingbourne (a), April 22 Ashford United (h), April 27 Greenwich Borough (a).

See also: Football coach celebrates world championship glory

Hastings’ start to pre-season ‘almost too good’



Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)