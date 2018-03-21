Hastings handed semi-final trip to north-west

Hastings United Football Club’s academy team has been handed a trip to the north-west in the semi-finals of a national competition.

Hastings were drawn away to FC Halifax Town today (Wednesday) in the last four of the National League U19 Alliance League Cup.

The tie is due to be played on Wednesday April 11. The other semi-final, incidentally, will see Chester entertain Boreham Wood Blues.

Hastings have won through five rounds to get to the semi-finals, beating Wealdstone, Eastleigh Whites, Boreham Wood Whites, Bromley Whites and Lewes.

