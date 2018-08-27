Hastings net third consecutive 3-2 win

Hastings United Football Club achieved a third consecutive 3-2 victory this afternoon (Bank Holiday Monday).

Chris Agutter’s side triumphed away to Sevenoaks Town in Bostik League Division One South, matching the scoreline from the FA Cup win over VCD Athletic on Saturday and the league success at Ramsgate the previous weekend.

Two more goals from the in-form Daniel Ajakaiye and one by Dayshonne Golding gave Hastings a deserved win in a game they dominated against a stubborn Sevenoaks side for whom former Hastings forward Kenny Pogue netted twice.

Agutter made four changes to his starting line-up from the VCD match. Tom Vickers, Sam Cruttwell, Tom Climpson and Jamie Fielding came in for Sinnkaye Christie, Jack Dixon, Emmanuel Mensah and Antonio Walker. Christie and Walker were unavailable.

League new boys Sevenoaks opened the scoring in the fourth minute when Pogue burst through one-on-one with away goalkeeper Charlie Horlock and made no mistake.

Sevenoaks sat on their lead thereafter and Hastings spent most of the first half trying to break them down. Former Hastings stopper Ryan Nicholls produced great saves from Climpson and Golding before tipping a Cruttwell shot onto the post.

Hastings eventually got back on level terms in the 41st minute. Golding made a terrific run on the left and got round the back of the last defender before squaring for Ajakaiye to slot home.

The visitors hit the front just three minutes later. Vickers burst through three or four Sevenoaks defenders on the Hastings left and delivered an inch perfect cross for Golding to smash home from six yards.

Just as it looked as though Hastings would come from behind to lead at half time, they conceded again just a minute later when Pogue scored his second.

Hastings were all over their hosts for much of the second period as they dominated possession. Nicholls tipped over a Kelvin Ogboe shot and made another save from the resulting corner, while at the other end, Horlock pulled off a fine double save.

You sensed a Hastings goal was coming and it duly arrived in the 73rd minute. Cruttwell received a quick throw in from Golding on the left before finding Ajakaiye in the area and the jet-heeled forward scored his seventh goal in four games this season.

Horlock produced a decent stop to preserve Hastings’ lead and Sam Beale shot just over at the other end as Hastings saw the game out to make it three league wins out of three.

It was a good performance from Hastings, despite giving away two sloppy goals. There were strong displays throughout the team, with Ajakaiye, Golding, Cruttwell and Vickers probably the stand-out performers.

Hastings have dropped two places to third in the early league table - behind Ashford United and Cray Wanderers on goal difference - and the top six teams all boast maximum points.

Hastings: Horlock, Vickers (Dullaway 58), Beale, Cruttwell, Howlett-Mundle, Climpson, Golding (Mensah 86), Lovatt, Ajakaiye, Ogboe (Dixon 75), Fielding. Subs not used: Poole, Janneh. Attendance: 262.

Bostik League South East Division top half (all played 3 matches): 1 Ashford United 9pts (+7 goal difference), 2 Cray Wanderers 9 (+7), 3 HASTINGS UNITED 9 (+6), 4 Phoenix Sports 9 (+6), 5 Whyteleafe 9 (+5), 6 VCD Athletic 9 (+3), 7 Sittingbourne 6 (+1), 8 Hythe Town 4 (+1), 9 Faversham Town 4 (-1), 10 Ramsgate 3 (+1).

