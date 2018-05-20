Hastings sign ex-Fulham ace

Hastings United Football Club has completed the signing of a player who once made a Premier League appearance for Fulham.

Alex Smith, who came on as a substitute for the Cottagers against West Bromwick Albion during the 2012/13 season, has joined Hastings ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Hastings manager Chris Agutter told the club’s website: “‘I am thrilled to welcome Alex to the club. I know him from his time at Eastbourne Borough and have witnessed at first hand what Alex is capable of.

“He is an outstanding talent, possesses a wand of a left foot and I know playing from wide right he will cause Bostik League South East defences an awful lot of problems.

“Alex has had a spell on the sidelines through injury, during which he and myself have stayed in touch. We’ve discussed at length the project as a whole, including the club’s ambitions, the professional environment that we’ve created and the brand of football that we play - all of which have culminated in Hastings United being in a position to secure a player that’s experienced the highest level of English football.”

A product of the Fulham academy, Smith spent 11 seasons with Fulham and signed his first professional contract in 2009.

Smith later had loan spells at Leyton Orient and Stevenage before joining Swindon Town and then Yeovil Town. He has since played non-league football for Woking and Eastbourne Borough.

The 26-year-old told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to be signing with Hastings United FC. As soon as the manager expressed an interest and outlined the club’s plans for the future, it was a project I was excited to be a part of. I’m excited to start the new season and play my part in the club achieving great success.”

Two products of the club’s academy, goalkeeper Louis Rogers and right-back/midfielder Bradley Pritchard, have also committed to the club for next season.

