Hastings’ star of the season commits for next term

An influential Hastings United midfielder has committed to the football club for next season, according to its website.

As reported by www.hastingsunited.com, Jack Dixon will be staying at The Pilot Field for the 2019/20 Bostik League South East Division campaign.

Dixon cleaned up at the club’s end-of-season presentation evening last weekend, winning the manager’s player, players’ player, president’s player and the John Collins magic moment awards.

He also received the supporters’ player of the season prize at the final home game of the regular season, against Ashford United, on Easter Monday.

Dixon was the shining light in the Hastings side which finished third in the league before being edged out by Ashford after extra-time in the play-off semi-finals.

The former Ark William Parker Academy pupil netted 16 goals in 42 appearances, including one in the play-off semi-final, and has now played more than 200 times in total for his hometown club.

Dixon told the club website: “At this stage of my career, It was an easy decision for me to make and commit to another season. I’m a local lad and I very much feel a big part of the project here; the club is definitely moving forward.

“I think that I have more to give on and off the pitch to help the young talented group of players that we have here. There are some really good people at the club and it’s a pleasure to be around.

“On the back of last season, there is definitely some unfinished business. And I’m excited to get going again in the summer.”