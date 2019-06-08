Hastings United announce third new recruit of the summer

Hastings United Football Club has today (Saturday) announced its third new recruit of the summer.

As reported by www.hastingsunited.com, Jake Elliott joins the Bostik League South East Division club from Southern Combination League Premier Division side Peacehaven & Telscombe.

The former Mangotsfield United and Larkhall Athletic right-back will add extra size, physicality and presence to an already big and strong Hastings squad.

Elliott told the club website: “I am really happy to sign for Hastings United for the upcoming season.

“It’s going to be a great challenge for me moving up a division. I can’t wait to start playing with the squad under Chris (Hastings manager Chris Agutter), and I am looking forward to seeing how far we can go this year and what the future holds for us.”

Elliott joins centre-forward Ben Pope and wide player Aaron Condon in moving to The Pilot Field during the close season.

Agutter added: “We have watched Jake a number of times this season and have always been impressed.

“This, coupled with the fact he’s already experienced our level of football previously where he featured regularly in the Southern League equivalent to Bostik South East for Larkhall Athletic, makes this a very positive move for all.

“He’s 20 years of age, wants to improve, is hungry to learn and is motivated by the challenge ahead.

“Jake is a big and strong lad who can play anywhere along the backline, however we primarily see him as a direct replacement for Jamie Fielding (who has joined League Two team Stevenage). Jake is a great fit in terms of the direction that we want to take the team in.”

Elliott joins Louis Rogers, Ollie Black, Dan Hull, Gary Elphick, Davide Rodari, Jack Dixon, Pope, Sam Adams, Condon, Tommy Taylor, Charlie Curran, Lanre Azeez, Ansu Janneh, Daniel Ajakaiye, Adam Lovatt and James Pool in staying at or joining Hastings for the 2019/20 season.

Charlie Horlock, Jahmal Howlett-Mundle, Sam Cruttwell, Jordy Mongoy, Antonio Walker, Fielding, Hassan Ibrahiym, Tom Climpson, Sonny Dullaway and Sinn’Kaye Christie will not be at Hastings next term, the club has confirmed.

Climpson will be starting a football scholarship in the USA, while Sam Beale is exploring the possibility of playing his football in Asia. Beale has expressed a desire to return to The Pilot Field, however, if he doesn’t secure a professional contract abroad.

The club also says that Dayshonne Golding is also likely to be off to pastures new, although at present he remains under contract at Hastings.

According to the club, Cruttwell was offered a new deal which would also have allowed him to officially pursue his futsal interest, but the talented midfielder/defender chose not to take up the club’s offer.