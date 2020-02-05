Hastings United boss Agutter praises side after a 'tough night at the office'

Chris Agutter praised his Hastings United side following a 'hard fought' 2-2 draw at Whitehawk.

Another two goals from the in form Ben Pope secured the point and sets them up for their top-of-the-table encounter with Ashford United on Saturday.

Agutter said: "It was a well fought game.They are a really good side, got real good quality, it was a tough night at the office.

"Everything that could have gone against us did, losing the toss and having to defend the slope the second half, missing three or four mainstays in the team."

"Despite not getting all three points, the fact that in the last five to ten minutes we were pushing them back up the slope and going for the winner is a reflection of what a good performance it was."

This win followed up their 3-2 win against VCD Athletic on Saturday where it took a later Pope winner to claim all three points.

Agutter said: "We haven’t been playing our best football for the last month to be honest but what we have been able to do is keep the scoreboard ticking over.

"We have had better spells in terms of performances and form over the season. That being said we have got so many injuries and so many tired legs it’s just a case of getting through at the moment and getting points on the board and not worrying too much about what it looks like."

Ashford are the only side to have beaten United this season - but Agutter saw the Whitehawk game as the tougher of the two.

He said: "When I looked at the two games, I felt the Whitehawk game was the tougher one. When we played at Ashford and lost our only league game this season, I admit I got my tactics wrong on the day.

"We had eight or nine players have an off day and we still created enough enough chances to win two games on that day.

"Last night’s game was the one I looked at and said ‘that’s a really tough ask’ to get through that and get a point on the board was excellent and sets us up for Saturday nicely."

Agutter also praised both sets of fans after Tauesday's game. He said: "All the time the supporters are being positive and willing us on in the right direction and in the right way it’s a massive help.

"Last night was great as well and the Whitehawk support was outstanding, they almost sucked the ball into the net.

"I noticed whenever we scored as well they got straight back on the bandwagon and were urging them on again. Last night was definitley the meeting of the two best supporters in the league."