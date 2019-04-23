Hastings United boss: Bank holiday draw was a point gained

Hastings United manager Chris Agutter viewed the football club’s 2-2 draw at home to Ashford United as a point gained.

Davide Rodari twice put Hastings ahead in the Bostik League South East Division third versus fourth encounter on Easter Monday only for Ashford to hit back on both occasions.

Agutter said: “It was a point gained actually because I didn’t think we were great today. We changed shape a little bit and changed personnel quite a lot from Saturday’s game (away to Sittingbourne) and it probably didn’t work to be honest.

“Even though we went a goal ahead on two occasions, it wasn’t quite right. We changed after about 40 minutes and went back to our usual formation, and we looked a little bit better, but I don’t think we ever really got going to be honest so I definitely look at it as a point gained.

“I was thinking late on ‘let’s not lose the game’ rather than ‘let’s try and win the game’. Irrelevant of the points-per-game ratio, it’s important we go into the play-offs finishing third and get that home tie. Not a great day at the office, but another point gained, definitely.”

The match was played in front of a bumper bank holiday crowd of 910 at The Pilot Field, which more than doubled Hastings’ average home attendance this season.

Hastings United Football Club manager Chris Agutter. Picture courtesy Scott White

“There was a great atmosphere, brilliant turnout, four goals and loads of action,” continued Agutter. “We obviously played our part, but we fell short of our best, definitely.

“As short of our best as we were, we still created a lot of chances I thought, which goes to show that we’ve got good individuals who carry a real threat.

“Ashford have had an extra day’s rest as well and I think that showed late on to be honest. They looked fresh going into the later stages of the game and we looked quite leggy.”

Bostik League South East Division top half (played-points): 1 Cray Wanderers 35-79 (+42 goal difference), 2 Horsham 36-74 (+35), 3 HASTINGS UNITED 35-67 (+31), 4 Ashford United 35-65 (+33), 5 Haywards Heath Town 35-63 (+18), 6 VCD Athletic 35-59 (+6), 7 Hythe Town 35-52 (+9), 8 Whyteleafe 35-49 (+9), 9 Sevenoaks Town 35-47 (-3), 10 Phoenix Sports 35-46 (-3).