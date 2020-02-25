Hastings United boss hails hat-trick hero after Sittingbourne rout

Chris Agutter believes Hastings put in one of their ‘best performances of the season’ as they eased past Sittingbourne in a 4-0 win on Saturday.

Ben Pope took advantage of a goalkeeping mistake after nine minutes to prod home before a wind-assisted Adams corner doubled United’s lead.

Adams then finished off a move involving Jake Elliott and Pope to give United a commanding lead at half-time, and the result was confirmed 15 minutes after the break when Adams coolly completed his hat-trick.

Agutter said: “We made a couple of changes to the starting 11 and the result, but more importantly, the performance, indicated it. It was one of our best performances of the season.”

Adams’ hat-trick was his first in 557 appearances for the club, and Agutter praised the midfielder for his achievement

He said: “It was a nice moment for him. Despite playing so many games, he’s still managing to get firsts so that was great. His all-round game was excellent.

“He’ll get plaudits for the goals but his energy and work-rate was a much-needed bonus.”