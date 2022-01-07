Hastings United boss: It should have been six points, not four

Andrew Sesay takes off during Hastings' match at VCD / Picture: Scott White

United followed up New Year’s Day’s 1-0 win at home to Lancing – in front of their biggest ever home league crowd – with a 2-2 draw at VCD that Elphick felt his team could have won.

The draw – which followed a run of six straight Isthmian south east division wins – keeps Hastings two points clear at the top of the table ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with 12th-placed Faversham.

Elphick said: “It could have been six points from the two games rather than four.

Sam Adams also takes off at VCD / Picture: Scott White

“I don’t like to talk about poor officiating but at VCD their equaliser came from a decision that never should have been given. We were gutted not to take the three points.”

The boss was pleased to begin the new year with a 1-0 win over a Lancing side who made the Us work hard for their reward.

“In rotating the squad to keep people fresh for all the games we have had, I may have rotated too much,” he said. “Lancing were very well-organised. They had ten men behind the ball and dropped deep and made themselves difficult to break down.”

Jack Dixon was on target in both games and Elphick said: “He’d be my player of the season so far.

United celebrate Dave Martin's opener at VCD / Picture: Scott White

“He’s incredibly consistent with a great work-rate but in a way he is typical of our team in that everyone gets on with their jobs – there are no real headline acts. Everyone grafts.”

Everyone at the club was delighted to see a crowd of 2,017 pack into the ground for the Lancing game – beating the previous record of 1,834 versus AFC Wimbledon in 2005. United chairman Billy Wood tweeted: “I’m so proud we created history at our club, breaking an attendance record that’s sat there since AFC Wimbledon’s rise through non-league. Knowing that the crowd was 99.9 per cent Hastings is even better.”

Elphick echoed his sentiments saying: “It’s such big backing and shows the potential at this sleeping giant of a club. I hope and pray we can keep giving fans what they want.”