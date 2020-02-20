Hastings United boss: ‘Plenty of twists and turns still to come’ in Isthmian South East title race

Chris Agutter insisted ‘there will be plenty of twists and turns’ in the BetVictor Isthmian Division South East title race as clubs head into the final third of the season.

The top six are separated by fewer than 12 points with 12 or 13 games still to go.

Ashford United lead the way with Hastings behind on goal difference while Whitehawk, Cray Valley PM, Herne Bay and Whytleafe are all currently ready to pounce, waiting for any slip-ups at the top.

As a result, Agutter is aware they can’t afford to give the circling teams any opportunity. He said: “We’ve still got a third of the season to go almost so it’s all to play for.”

Hastings’ record against the current top six is mixed with three wins, three draws and two defeats with both losses coming against Ashford United – the only side to complete the double over the Us this season.

Asked who he believes has a genuine chance at the title, Agutter said: “There will be plenty of twists and turns between now and the end of the season but Ashford obviously, Whitehawk, Herne Bay, Cray Valley PM, Whyteleafe.

“And Hythe under Steve Watt have come from a pretty poor start and are now pushing for play-offs, so you just never know.”

He continued: “A couple of weeks a go, a lot of people were talking about it being a two-horse race between us and Ashford, and there’s no chance. There’s 39 points still available so we’ve got a long, long way to go.

“We just need to make sure that we look after ourselves and know that if we win more games than everyone else, we’ll win the league. It’s as black and white as that to be honest.”

Ashford and Hastings are currently locked on 53 points while Whitehawk are on 50, Cray Valley are on 48, Herne Bay are back on 45 and Whyteleafe have 42.