Hastings United boss scoops Manager of the Month award
Hastings United manager Gary Elphick has been awarded the Isthmian South East's Manager of the Month award for December.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 5:56 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 6:08 pm
The U's boss masterminded four league wins from four, netting 10 goals without conceding, as the U's went top of the division.
Hastings thumped East Grinstead Town 5-0 at home before picking up vital wins against promotion-chasing Herne Bay and Ramsgate.
The U's rounded off the year with a 1-0 victory at Sussex neighbours Whitehawk.
Hastings began 2022 with a win and a draw against Lancing and VCD Athletic respectively.
Elphick's side welcome Faversham Town to The Pilot Field this Saturday.