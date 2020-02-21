Hastings United CEO hails ‘inspiring’ support

Chief executive Billy Wood has praised Hastings United’s increasing support saying that it ‘inspires us all to continue to push in the direction we are’.

The U's recorded a four-figure attendance in their most recent home game, a 3-0 defeat to title rivals Ashford United, a fortnight ago and are averaging home gates of 595 this season.

Their average home attendance is the highest of all East Sussex non-league clubs, including two-divisions-higher Eastbourne Borough.

The Sports have averaged 516 in the National League South this season.

Wood said: “The increasing community spirit and connectivity to our club inspires us all to continue to push in the direction that we are.

“When I came into the club there were some naysayers who dismissed the town as not caring about our football club, but the growth shows that’s very untrue.

“We are statistically the best supported team in East Sussex based on attendances.

“For many years, this club has had to look upwards at other clubs in our county but, based on the love the locals are now showing, we can proudly sit on top of that perch.”

Despite their already impressive attendances, Wood is aiming for even more regulars.

In a stirring battlecry to fans, he said: “That only continues if the crowds keep soaking up the atmosphere and turn up. I can’t praise the support enough but I would like to preach more so that 1,000+ crowds can and will become the normality for Hastings United.

“This club is yours to be proud of, thank you for believing in the new feel football club and let’s get behind our amazing staff and team.

“Come and keep the Pilot Field rocking, and let’s push on and get to that finish line like we all know we can.”

Hastings host 16th-placed Sittingbourne this Saturday, a side that manager Chris Agutter believes have underachieved.

He said: “Sid Sollis and Roman Campbell up top are a handful and they’ve got Ikechi Eze who is a decent player.

“It will be tough but if we can react the same way we did the last time we lost then it should be a positive day.”