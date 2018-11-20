Hastings United continue busy November with league cup clash

Hastings United Football Club will continue its hectic November with a home cup clash tonight (Tuesday).

Chris Agutter’s side will entertain Merstham in round two of the Bostik League’s Velocity Trophy competition. Kick-off at The Pilot Field is 7.45pm.

Admission prices for tonight’s match have been reduced to £8 for adults and £5 concessions.

See also: * Hastings United captain Sam Adams overwhelmed after 500th appearance

* Hastings United triumph in Sam Adams’ 500th game

* Hastings United power to 5-0 win over Herne Bay



Hastings lie second in the South East Division having won 10 of their first 12 league matches, the latest of which was a 3-1 victory at home to Whitstable Town on Saturday.

Merstham are 15th in the Premier Division with 18 points from 14 games. The Surrey outfit will travel to The Pilot Field off the back of a 3-0 defeat to Burgess Hill Town at the weekend.

Hastings will be hoping to reproduce the sort of scintillating form they showed in the previous round as they came from 2-0 down at one stage to pull off an extraordinary 9-2 victory away to East Grinstead Town.

The winners of tonight’s match will be away to Worthing or Tonbridge Angels in the last 16 on a date to be announced. The game between Worthing and Tonbridge will also take place tonight.