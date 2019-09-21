Hastings United drop to third after goalless draw

Hastings United relinquished their place at the top of the BetVictor South East Division after a goalless stalemate at VCD Athletic this (Saturday) afternoon.

3-1 victories for Sevenoaks Town and Ashford United saw the two teams leapfrog United in the table.

Hastings had the best chance of an end-to-end first half. On the stroke of half-time a slick passing move ended in Ben Pope firing just wide.

On 66 minutes Jack Dixon was unfortunate not to head home a devilish cross from Daniel Ajakaiye.

VCD began applying pressure in the final five minutes but couldn't find the breakthrough goal as the points were shared.

United host Three Bridges in the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Hastings United: Rogers, Black, Elphick, Stone, Elliott, Ajakaiye, Pope (Rodari 88), Adams, Lovatt, Azeez (Chalmers 46), Dixon. Unused: Hull, Pogue, Pool.