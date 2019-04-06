Hastings United drop to third after rivals win 6-1

Hastings United Football Club has dropped a place to third in the table after being without a fixture today (Saturday).

Chris Agutter’s side was overtaken by Horsham, who moved up to second in the Bostik League South East Division courtesy of a crushing 6-1 win away to Sittingbourne.

Horsham are now three points above Hastings and their goal difference is one better, albeit having played an extra game.

Fourth-placed Ashford United remain a point behind Hastings, having now played the same number of matches, after they lost 3-1 away to Hythe Town.

Fifth-placed Haywards Heath Town won 2-1 at home to Whitstable Town, with former Hastings forward Kenny Pogue scoring the winner, to sit three points behind Hastings.

The teams placed second to fifth at the end of the season will contest the play-offs and the winner of the play-offs may be promoted.

There are seven step four leagues across the country and the five play-off winners with the best points-per-game average over the season will be promoted.

Hastings, who have won their last four matches, have four games remaining in the regular season, starting with a home fixture against Hythe next Saturday (April 13).

Long-time leaders Cray Wanderers, incidentally, can wrap up the title if they win at home to bottom side Greenwich Borough tomorrow.

Bostik League South East Division top half (played-points): 1 Cray Wanderers 31-72 (+39 goal difference), 2 Horsham 33-65 (+29), 3 HASTINGS UNITED 32-62 (+28), 4 Ashford United 32-61 (+33), 5 Haywards Heath Town 32-59 (+17), 6 VCD Athletic 32-53 (+5), 7 Hythe Town 33-50 (+9), 8 Whyteleafe 32-45 (+8), 9 Phoenix Sports 32-43 (-1), 10 Whitstable Town 32-39 (-15).

Remaining fixtures - Hastings United: April 13 Hythe Town (h), April 20 Sittingbourne (a), April 22 Ashford United (h), April 27 Greenwich Borough (a).

Horsham: April 13 Herne Bay (a), April 20 Faversham Town (h), April 22 Guernsey (a).

Ashford United: April 13 Cray Wanderers (a), April 20 VCD Athletic (h), April 22 Hastings United (a), April 27 Haywards Heath Town (h).

Haywards Heath Town: April 13 Sevenoaks Town (h), April 20 Ramsgate (a), April 22 East Grinstead Town (h), April 27 Ashford United (a).