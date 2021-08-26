Hastings United fan favourite returns to the club

Fan favourite Lanre Azeez has rejoined Hastings United. Picture by Scott White

The winger, who initially joined The ‘U’s in 2018, enjoyed two successful seasons with the club, being part of the 2019-20 table topping side.

In the summer of 2020, he joined National League South outfit Welling United.

Azeez said: “I am happy to be back at such a great club and be part of the quality squad and management.

"Everyone is on the same page which is great and I’m ready to work hard to help reach our targets. I can’t wait to be back playing at The Pilot Field.”

U's manager Chris Agutter said: “With Lanre joining it’s the final jigsaw piece to our puzzle. It’s been a long time coming and I’m delighted to welcome Lan back home. That’s us done, dusted and ready to go.”

Hastings United CEO and chairman Billy Wood said: “A fan favourite and a personal one for me too. Lanre was such an important piece of the 19-20 season and it was gutting to see him depart, however to see him return will please everyone around the club.