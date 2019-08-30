Hastings United hope to give visiting Whyteleafe 'reality check'

Hastings United manager Chris Agutter is confident ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Whyteleafe, insisting that his side go into every single game ‘expecting to win.’

Hastings enter the game having not conceded a goal in any of their first three BetVictor South East matches, but while boss Agutter is sure that his side’s positive start to the season can continue against a side that is likely to be ‘in the mix’ for promotion, he knows it will be a ‘tough’ test..

He said: “I expect them to be in the mix towards the back end of the season. I think they’ll be one of the sides who are there or thereabouts, so it will be tough.

“They’re very well managed, the coaching staff there are a great pair and they’re doing a great job on really limited resources. They play a good brand of football as well, so it will be really tough.”

Despite remaining cautious of the threat Saturday’s opponents pose however, Agutter is adamant that his side will be their opponents’ toughest test so far and give them a serious ‘reality check.’

Hastings have won both their home matches so far this season, and Agutter knows it is a difficult place to come for any visiting side.

He continued: “But it’s at the Pilot Field. We’ve already seen this season that we’ve won both games there, so the home games are all games that we expect to win.

“We go into every game expecting to win and Whyteleafe is no different, as good a start as they’ve had. I don’t think they’ve played anyone yet, being brutally honest, so I think Saturday will be a reality check for them. I really do. “

His side may have started the season in top form, but Agutter is refusing to get carried away so early.

He added: “I don’t think you can gauge much until there’s been eight to ten games. So much can happen.

“We didn’t drop lower than fourth all of last season and we were second for two thirds of the season, but we didn’t do enough to get promoted at the business end of the season, .so we have to maintain it”

Hastings host Whyteleafe at the Pilot Field looking to make it four unbeaten in the league, hoping to put an early dent in the visitors’ promotion push.