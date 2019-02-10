Hastings United investigate alleged incident between player and fan

Hastings United Football Club is investigating an alleged incident involving an opposing player and one of its supporters at the end of yesterday’s (Saturday’s) game away to Whitstable Town.

The club says it made a report to the referee after the Bostik League South East Division match and will also be contacting the FA.

A statement from club chairman Dave Nessling on the club’s website read: “The club are aware of a very unsavoury incident that allegedly took place between an opponent and a supporter of the club after the final whistle at Whitstable Town yesterday.

“Since the alleged incident, the club have been investigating, such investigations taking place before the club left Whitstable, during Saturday evening and overnight.

“The club made a report to the match referee after the match and asked him to report the alleged incident to the FA, which the match referee said he would do, although he was unaware of the alleged incident. The club itself will also be making a submission to the FA.

“If any supporter who was either the subject of the alleged incident, or witnessed the alleged incident, wishes to make a statement on the incident should forward any statement as soon as possible to club secretary Tony Cosens at tony.cosens@hastingsunited.com.”

The match itself ended in a 1-1 draw after Jordy Mongoy’s first half opener for Hastings was cancelled out by a second half Whitstable equaliser. Both teams had a player sent-off late on.

Hastings remain third in the table, but are now winless in their last four matches, the last three of which have ended in 1-1 draws.

Bostik League South East Division top half (played-points): 1 Cray Wanderers 25-64 (+38 goal difference), 2 Ashford United 24-48 (+29), 3 HASTINGS UNITED 25-47 (+22), 4 Horsham 24-45 (+16), 5 Haywards Heath Town 24-42 (+11), 6 Whyteleafe 24-41 (+17), 7 Hythe Town 25-39 (+9), 8 VCD Athletic 23-35 (0), 9 Ramsgate 25-33 (+5), 10 Phoenix Sports 24-32 (-3).