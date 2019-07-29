Hastings United issue statement on Chris Agutter

Hastings United have issued a statement on Chris Agutter following speculation on social media.

The statement on the club's website said: "On Friday 26th July Manager Chris Agutter offered his resignation to the Board due to some footballing issues. The Board has since discussed at length with Chris these issues and these have all been resolved.

"The Board did not accept his resignation and Chris has now formally withdrawn this and is happy to continue to manage team affairs.

"There has been plenty of speculation since Friday from various other clubs and media channels. The Club would not respond whilst talks were ongoing and will not be responding to any outside speculation or making any further statement in this respect.

"The matter has now been brought to a conclusion so that Chris can continue with pre season preparations and that we can be ready to go for Promotion from the off."