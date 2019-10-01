Hastings United manager Chris Agutter praises new CEO Billy Wood

Chris Agutter has praised new Hastings United CEO Billy Wood, describing him as 'brilliant', 'enthusiastic', and 'ambitious'.

Wood, who stepped down as Eastbourne United chairman to take on the role, was appointed less than two weeks ago and Agutter believes his arrival has made an instant positive impact.

Agutter said: "He's brilliant. He's enthusiastic, ambitious and works extremely hard so, already in the first week, there's been a real impact.

"Much like Sam Adams on the pitch, who promotes a positive reaction and promotes a positive work ethic, Billy is the same. When you've got the top man at the club working as hard as he does, you can't not buy into that and you can't not be affected in a positive way so yes it's been very good."

Wood's appointment saw three directors step down with Dave Ormerod, Tony Cosens, and chairman, David Nessling, all departing the club and Agutter paid tribute to all three.

He said: "We were in good shape anyway with Dave, Tony and DO. They've departed, which is a shame and a loss for the club. I'm not privy to everything but, from my viewpoint, the club has been well run.

"The project we've got here is sustainable, it's a project which arguably has been successful year on year. So, Billy coming in is just a case of continuing the positive steps the club has made in the past few years and already in the first week we're making strides which is great."

Hastings United are back in action this Saturday (October 5) where they host Isthmian South East leaders Sevenoaks Town in a top-of-the-table clash.