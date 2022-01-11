Hastings United march on at top as Faversham are beaten - in pictures
Hastings United increased their lead at the top of the Isthmian south east division with a 4-0 beating of Faversham at the Pilot Field.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 11:39 am
Updated
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 11:40 am
Coupled with Ashford being held to a 2-2 by Lancing, the win means United are now four points clear in top spot - a superb effort given they were ninth not that many weeks ago.
Ben Pope (2), Finn O’Mara and Andrew Sesay got the goals on a pitch that was only just playable after persistent rain.
A crowd of 901 were there to see it.
Hastings make the trip to Whitstable this weekend hoping to keep up their fine run.