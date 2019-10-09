Hastings United ‘nowhere near best’ despite moving top with win over Sevenoaks Town

Chris Agutter believes it’s a ‘good sign’ that his Hastings United side can play ‘nowhere near’ their best and pick up three points, after their 3-1 victory over Sevenoaks Town last Saturday.

Jack Dixon thumped in the opener a minute into the second-half but the visitors quickly pegged the U’s back when Frankie Sawyer poked in Nathan Gordon’s low cross.

However, a stunner from Ryan Worrall and a slick finish from Daniel Ajakaiye late on, ensured Hastings moved to the top of the Isthmian South East table, leapfrogging Sevenoaks simultaneously, and remain unbeaten in the league.

Despite moving to the top, Agutter appeared unimpressed with his side’s performance. He said: “We weren’t great. We looked like a team that hadn’t played for two weeks so it’s probably a reflection of where the team’s at.

“We’ve been nowhere near our best and won 3-1, and, if you win games, putting points on the board, while not setting the world alight, then that’s a good sign.

“We are an improving side so hopefully it can only continue on an upward curve.”

Sevenoaks went down to ten men after Kyle De Silva deliberately blocked a Dixon header with his hand, and while the penalty was saved, Agutter felt the sending off didn’t affect the game.

He said: “It didn’t really change what they were doing. Even with 11 men on the pitch they were sitting behind the ball and happy with us having it so when they went down to ten men it was more of the same.

“At no point in the game did I think we weren’t going to win because a few teams have adopted the tactic of dropping off, trying to frustrate us and it hasn’t worked for any of them yet.

“It was just a case of wearing the other team down, not getting frustrated, and taking the opportunities when we got them.”

Hastings travel to Hythe Town in the FA Trophy preliminary round this Saturday (October 12). Agutter said: “We go into it aiming to win because we try and win every game but it certainly won’t define our season and myself and the players are well aware of that.”