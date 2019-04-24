Hastings United pair perform ‘really well’ at Leicester City

Two talented young Hastings United footballers performed ‘really well’ at Leicester City last week, according to manager Chris Agutter.

Right-back Jamie Fielding and holding midfielder Adam Lovatt spent three days training with the 2015/16 Premier League champions.

Hastings United midfielder Adam Lovatt. Picture courtesy Scott White

Agutter said: “Very good. (Leicester manager) Brendan Rogers I believe, Kolo Toure and all the rest of it were there, and they thought they were part of the academy set-up already; they didn’t realise they were triallists. They did really well.

“I want to be more excited for them, but I’m just conscious I don’t want any distractions from what we’re doing at Hastings.

“Either way I think both lads will go on make significant step ups in levels next season, which is superb to be fair. It’s great for them and great for the club because it shows the vision we’ve got in terms of developing our own players, and bring through young players, works.

“I’m just pleased because when Johno (Simon Johnson) left last year, his replacement was Adam Lovatt. When Ollie Rowe left last year, his replacement was Jamie Fielding.

“It’s nice young, local players are coming through and stepping up, and I’m pretty sure moving on to bigger things.

“To be fair Adam especially is incredibly disciplined and professional, and they’re here to do a job for Hastings.”

Lovatt has made 40 appearances for Hastings this season (all bar five of them in the starting line-up) and 73 in total since breaking into the side in autumn 2017.

Fielding has played 32 times this term (25 from the start) and 40 times in total, scoring three goals (two this season). After being in and out of the side during the first four months of the campaign, he has established himself as a regular starter since mid-December.

Lovatt has already taken part in a trial with Sky Bet Championship high-flyers Leeds United this season and almost joined League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland on the final day of the January transfer window.

Hastings lie third in the Bostik League South East Division and are guaranteed a place in the end-of-term play-offs.