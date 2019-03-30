Hastings United ‘peaking at the right time’

Hastings United Football Club is ‘peaking at the right time’, according to manager Chris Agutter.

Hastings have risen to second in the Bostik League South East Division on the back of three consecutive victories.

Agutter said: “I feel like we’re peaking at the right time. The general vibe amongst the players is really positive and happy, but it’s not complacent. It’s all business.

See also: * Hastings United boss: Best squad since I took charge

* Hastings United up to second after third straight win

* Gillingham pair join Hastings United

* Manchester United Legends coming to Hastings



“I don’t like the phrase, but I feel like a bit of our mojo’s back. Early on in the season going into every game I felt ‘we’re going to win this’.

“For whatever reason we haven’t been like that all season, but the last month or so I’ve really felt the same vibe and confidence amongst the players.”

The four teams in the play-off spots are covered by just three points. Hastings head the quartet, although two of the three sides just behind them have a game in hand.

Hastings have five matches remaining in the regular season, starting with a home fixture against 10th-placed Ramsgate today (Saturday). Kick-off at The Pilot Field is 3pm.

“Ramsgate’s results have been steadily improving,” added Agutter. “I think they’ve got players who are better than their league position suggests and they carry a real attacking threat.”

Bostik League South East Division top half (played-points): 1 Cray Wanderers 30-72 (+40 goal difference), 2 HASTINGS UNITED 31-59 (+25), 3 Horsham 31-59 (+22), 3 Ashford United 30-58 (+32), 5 Haywards Heath Town 30-56 (+19), 6 Hythe Town 31-47 (+10), 7 VCD Athletic 30-47 (+1), 8 Whyteleafe 30-42 (+8), 9 Phoenix Sports 30-40 (-3), 10 Ramsgate 31-38 (+2).