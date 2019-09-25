Hastings United's new chief executive reacts to director departures

New Hastings United chief executive Billy Wood has commented on the departures of three directors.

David Nessling, Tony Cosens and Dave Omerod all stood down this week, just bdays after Wood was named as the club's new Co.

The trio have put in more than 100 years into the club between them and Wood says they are always welcome at the club.

He said: “If I'm completely honest, while I have full respect for them, I think their resignation at this time is quite naive if anything.

“When I met with them, I never said that they would be marginalised at this football club or they wouldn’t be an asset to this football club.

“I made it very clear to all my board members that I want to work with them to understand them and how they operate at this club before we make any radical decisions.

“They’ve made a decision based on my willingness to work with everyone that it’s not right for them.

“And that’s fine and I respect that but at the same time they shouldn’t have feared change because all I’m doing is trying to make Hasting United more accessible for our community and that’s it.

“I want people to feel like this is their club and if that’s a problem, that’s fine.

“I have nothing but respect for them.

“I wish them all well and they’re all welcome back at this football club.”

There are three other directors - Pat McCrossan, Jo Nesbit and Hayley Clout - who have stayed on and Wood is looking forward to work with them and in the future bring in more if needed.

“Three have also stood firm with me and have full belief of what we can achieve at this football club.

“I’m looking forward to analysing where we are, analysing the business in full depth.

“If I need to bring people in to help I will.”