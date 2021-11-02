Hastings United shock: Fans say losing Agutter is like a relationship break-up

Chris Agutter celebrates with Craig Stone after Hastings' FA Cup win at Chippenham a month ago / Picture: Scott White

A Monday to forget for us Us fans, Chris Agutter wasn’t just a great manager who had us playing some of the best football seen at the Pilot Field - he and his right hand man Assistant Andrew Brown laid the blueprint through not just the first team but the U23s and U18s, instilling the patient attacking passing style that without the intervention of the Covid pandemic would have led us to a glorious promotion season.

He leaves a excellent legacy that will bear fruit for many years to come through our academy system.

But this was not all he changed - he made the culture of the club so accessible for we fans. He was always there after the game for a chat, always had time for people, actively encouraging his staff's engagement with the supporters…something I think a lot of us don’t realise that is not the case at a hell of a lot of clubs and that's a credit to Chris's approach.

When I first started the podcast, he was always encouraging me and giving constructive feedback, helping me to get people on - and whenever he was on, no matter the conversation, he was a complete pleasure to deal with.

I'll genuinely miss him on matchdays and wish him and his family all the best in the future. I'm sure Chris, wherever and whenever he decides to take the reins again elsewhere, will smash it!

As for us at Hastings United, well, the Hastings Observer has asked us who we think should replace him... for me this is too early and to be quite frank from all the messages I've received from fellow fans and conversations I've had on the phone, we are all of same opinion we are all solidly behind Andrew Brown right now and the hunt for three points tonight against Whitstable Town… after all we have a league to win!!!

Chris Laverick