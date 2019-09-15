Hastings United show the value of a long throw expert in Three Bridges win

The value of a long throw expert was proven with the half time introduction for Hastings of Oliver Black, who lofted five dangerous throw from distance into the Bridges area, one of them producing what turned out to be the winning goal for the visitors.

Debutant Daniel Mundogo made a good early block as Hastings came at an injury hit Bridges side, but despite having most of the play in an indifferent first half, Hastings only had one goal to show for their efforts at the interval. Jack Dixon wasted a good opportunity with a terrible header as Sam Beale’s free kick came over, but a 27th minute corner found Craig Stone unmarked to head home.

Kieron Thorp made a good save to deny Benjamin Pope as the half came towards its end, and Bridges came out for the second half looking more prepared for action. Within a minute of the restart, they won a corner and Andrew Sesay rose to head the equaliser, and for twenty minutes or so Bridges looked to be in the ascendancy.

Solomon Tiawo’s piledriver from thirty plus yards was just over the bar, but the home side couldn’t make the most of this purple patch and they suddenly found themselves having to defend again. Matt Whitehead and Tadley Bromage were outstanding for Bridges at this stage, whilst Kieron Thorp again showed his class with a number of quality saves, denying Pope and Daniel Ajakaiye notably.

He was however relieved to see a header cleared off the line, but Bridges were finding Black’s long throws uncomfortable, and after 76 minutes one such hoist into the box found Pope, who headed home to the delight of the hardy bunch of Hastings fans behind Thorpe’s goal.

Aerotron Man of the Match – Solomon Taiwo.

Bridges were due to play Chichester City away last night (Tuesday 17th), but their scheduled home game against Ramsgate this Saturday has been postponed due to Ramsgate’s continued presence in the F.A.Cup.

Bridges then meet Hastings United again next Tuesday (24th), this time away in the Velocity League Cup.

Bridges: K.Thorp; T.Williams (J.Welch, h-t); M.Whitehead; T.Bromage; D.Mundogo; R.Price-Placid; B.O’Neill; A.McCollin; T.Tolfrey; S.Taiwo; A.Sesay (B.Kosia, 89).

Unused Subs. – N.Simpson; T.Berry; M.Sabek.

Booked – Sesay (50), Mundogo (64); Bromage (72).

Hastings: L.Rogers; G.Elphick (O.Black, h-t); C.Stone; J.Elliot; D.Ajakaiye; B.Pope; S.Adams; S.Beale; A.Lovatt; W.Azeez-Oluwomkah; J.Dixon.

Unused Subs. – T.Chalmers; K.Pogue; J.Pool; R.Worrall.

Booked – Dixon (54).