Hastings United supporters can get discounts in hundreds of places - and here is how

A Limited Edition Hastings Card has been printed to give Hastings United supporters discounts in 100s of places. The discounts are not one offs and can be used again & again.

Jo Nesbit said ‘The cards are a really great initiative, and have introduced 100s of people to loads of independent shops that they didn't know about or didn’t make time to visit. All profits from the sales of the cards will be invested into the club. It’s a win/win for us & local business!

Members get substantial discounts on days out, eating out, shopping & more. Knockhatch Adventure Park, The Italian Way, Clambers Play Centre, Wisdens, Source BMX, Arcade Fisheries, Southside Wrappers, Shoe Shuffle & 100s more in and around Hastings are already accepting the Hastings Card.

The Hastings Card, which cost £10, can be purchased from the Hastings United Club House.