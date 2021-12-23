Hastings United supporters celebrate double win on Saturday

Supporters of Hastings United were celebrating a double win on Saturday as they came to watch the game and get their Covid-19 vaccination at the same time

More than 165 people received their vaccination on Saturday while coming to support their local football club and watch them win 2-0 against Ramsgate.

Offering first, second and booster doses, the vaccination team from Hastings Primary Care Network, were on hand to make it as easy possible for anyone who was eligible to receive their vital protection.

It came less than a week after the Prime Minister announced an acceleration of the vaccination programme, and is one step being taken by local vaccination teams to offer as many people their vaccine as possible.

U's forward Ben Pope, fresh from netting against Ramsgate, receives his jab

Rodney, who came to support Hastings United on Saturday, said he saw the vaccinations were happening on the football club website and decided to get his booster.

Rodney said: "It was a great experience. I have my flu vaccine every year and I think it’s important for people to get vaccinated."

Not only were the supporters queuing up to get their all-important protection ahead of Christmas, so were the players. After celebrating netting two goals, striker Ben Pope made sure he took the time to get his booster after the game.

Vaccinations will continue to be offered at the club at the next home game on January 8 2022 and once again, anyone coming for their vaccination can have free entry to the game.

Vaccination teams across Sussex are now working around the clock to deliver vital protection to as many people as possible in the build up to Christmas. The target is to have offered every adult in the country a vaccination before the end of the year.

Last weekend was a record breaker for the vaccination programme in Sussex, with 55,000 vaccinations delivered in venues across Sussex in vaccination centres, GP surgeries, pharmacies, and community settings like churches and football clubs.

Every adult is now eligible for a booster vaccine, three months after their second vaccination and are able to use the National Booking System to arrange an appointment from two months after their second vaccination.

People can book appointments on the national booking system online or by calling 119 and speaking to an operator who can book them into their local service.

A spokesperson from the Sussex Covid-19 Vaccinations Programme said: "It has been a colossal effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible before the end of year and our teams are doing an amazing job to help get people protected and this work is ongoing.

"Thanks to Hastings United FC for hosting us and helping to get their supporters and players protected.

"The build-up to Christmas is a busy time of year for everyone and we’re grateful to those who have made the time to get themselves a booster vaccination before the end of the year.

"It is vital that as many people as possible have their booster to protect themselves and their loved ones against rising cases of the new variant.”

Amy Arnold, who is the Covid immunisation coordinator for public health at East Sussex County Council said: "It was a great day on Saturday and our thanks go to the club, supporters and vaccinators who all came together to make it happen.